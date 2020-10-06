Four PFI men arrested in Mathura for plotting conspiracy to create unrest

Lucknow: Following chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s statement about some radical organisations and the Amnesty International’s role in hatching conspiracy to trigger riots in the state, the Uttar Pradesh police on Monday arrested four people, who are said to have links with alleged radical group Popular Front of India (PFI), for their alleged role in stoking violence in Hathras.

The police said that four PFI men were arrested in Mathura while they were on their way to Hathras from Delhi.

After receiving tip off about some suspicious people moving towards Hathras from Delhi, the four PFI men were arrested at Mathura’s toll plaza during checking of vehicles.

The four arrested PFI men were identified as Atiq-ur Rehman of Muzaffarnagar, Siddique of Malappuram, Masood Ahmed of Bahraich and Alam of Rampur. Police seized their mobile phones, laptops and some inflammatory literature that could disturb peace and stability in the state.

According to the police, the four arrested accused had links with the PFI and its associate organisation Campus Front of India (CFI).

It may be mentioned here that the UP police had earlier sought a ban on PFI for it’s involvement in violent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act.

ADG law and order Prashant Kumar told mediapersons that the police had received information that some suspicious persons were going from Delhi towards Hathras, after which suspicious vehicles were checked at Math Toll Plaza, Mathura on Monday.

He said that during the course of checking a Swift Desire vehicle with registration number DL01ZC 1203 was stopped and four occupants were interrogated. They admitted their association with PFI and its affiliate organization CFI, said the police official.

Further interrogation is underway, the police spokesperson said.

Off-late Hathras has been under media glare after a 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped on September 14 and later succumbed to her injuries after two weeks at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.