GoAir probe finds senior executive guilty of sexual harassment

New Delhi: An internal inquiry committee of GoAir has found a senior executive guilty of sexual harassment, sources said.

According to sources, the complaint was received from a female employees from the corporate communications and public relations department.

Accordingly, the airline had initiated a probe.

An airline spokesperson said: “GoAir is an equal opportunities employer and we also stand committed to promoting a work environment that is conducive to the professional growth of our women employees and encourage equality of opportunity across all levels within the organisation.

“The company has a ‘sexual harassment policy’, including a committee to investigate the cases and take appropriate measures. It is committed to taking all the necessary steps to ensure that its women employees have a favourable working environment.”