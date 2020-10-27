GoAir probe finds senior executive guilty of sexual harassment
New Delhi: An internal inquiry committee of GoAir has found a senior executive guilty of sexual harassment, sources said.
According to sources, the complaint was received from a female employees from the corporate communications and public relations department.
Accordingly, the airline had initiated a probe.
An airline spokesperson said: “GoAir is an equal opportunities employer and we also stand committed to promoting a work environment that is conducive to the professional growth of our women employees and encourage equality of opportunity across all levels within the organisation.
“The company has a ‘sexual harassment policy’, including a committee to investigate the cases and take appropriate measures. It is committed to taking all the necessary steps to ensure that its women employees have a favourable working environment.”