Gonda acid attack accused held after brief encounter

Gonda: The accused in the acid attack on three minor Dalit girls in Gonda district has been arrested.

The arrests were made on late Tuesday night.

The accused, Ashish, was arrested following an encounter with the police personnel in the Huzurpur area. He sustained injuries during the encounter and has been hospitalised.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahendra Kumar said, “A case was registered at the Paraspur police station after an acid-like chemical was thrown on the three minor girls. During the police investigation, it was found that a person Ashish a.k.a. Chotu is an accused. He apparently wanted to befriend the eldest girl but she refused.”

He said, “The police launched a search for the accused and late in the night, he was spotted on a motorcycle. His bike slipped when he saw the police jeep and he opened fire at the police. The police retaliated and the accused got a bullet injury in his leg. He has been arrested and sent to a hospital for treatment.”

The bike of the accused has been seized and a pistol and cartridges have been recovered from his possession. The police official said adding that further investigation was underway.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had instructed the Gonda Superintendent of Police (SP) to take strict action against the culprit and provide the girls with immediate financial aid and ensure proper treatment.

The three minor sisters, aged 17, 12 and 7 years, have been admitted to the district hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

“The girls’ condition is stable. One has 30 per cent burn injuries, while the other two have 20 per cent and seven per cent burn injuries. Doctors are investigating what chemical was used in the attack,” said SP Shailesh Kumar Pandey.

The sisters were attacked with a chemical while they were sleeping on the terrace of their house.