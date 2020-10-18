Gorakhpur will be textile hub: Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that Gorakhpur will be developed into a textile sector hub.

The chief minister made this announcement on Sunday during his brief visit here.

It will give an impetus to the ready-made garment industry in eastern Uttar Pradesh, he dadded.

Besides boosting the textile industry that also falls in the category of One District One Product (ODOP), it will also generate employment opportunities for the workers who have returned to the state from various places during the lockdown.

The chief minister, while interacting with the representatives of the Chamber of Industries (COI) of Gorakhpur, said that in order to encourage self-employment, the government is also planning to establish a big training centre.

According to a survey, about 12,000 migrant workers associated with the textile industries have come back to Gorakhpur and adjoining districts during the lockdown.

“The government is making serious efforts for employing them at places near their native places and most of them have already been employed,” the chief minister said.

Praising the efforts of the COI in the construction of Udyog Bhawan building, the chief minister said that the initiative will soon be taken on the demand of COI for constructing a flex factory complex.

“Bigger industrialist should also come forward and GIDA is also working for increasing the land bank for industrial units,” he said.