Govt to take all steps for speedy justice to women, poor: MoS Home

New Delhi: Asserting that central government believes in “zero tolerance in criminal and terror cases”, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday assured that it will take all steps to ensure “speedy and decisive justice” to all victims of crimes against women and the downtrodden.

“Under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, our aim is to create crime-free India,” Reddy said, adding that the government does not believe in viewing a crime from the prism of caste, creed, religion, or region.

He was speaking after digitally inaugurating the 21st All India Conference of Directors, Fingerprint Bureau 2020.

Reddy said that although law and order is a State subject, the central government has an important role in monitoring and tracking crime as well as modernisation of state police forces, their capacity building, and extending assistance to states in improving policing.

Noting that Home Minister Shah had emphasised on the importance of police modernisation, the Minister said the Centre had released Rs 780 crore for the purpose during 2019-20.

Reddy said that the digitisation of records and fingerprint data is an important step forward in documenting and tracking crimes and criminals and expressed the confidence that a fully-computerised National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) will soon become functional and benefit the police forces across the country.

Reddy also inaugurated an eCyber Lab with state-of-the-art cyber forensic tools, set up by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). October is observed as National Cyber Security Awareness month

Reddy pointed out that the eCyber Lab will provide virtual experience in investigation of cybercrimes.

NCRB Director Ramphal Pawar said that NAFIS will be a game changer, providing help to investigating officers in identifying criminals on the basis of fingerprints in the data base on real-time basis.