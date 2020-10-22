I-T raids 2 prominent shopping malls in Srinagar city

Srinagar: The Income Tax (I-T) department on Thursday carried out raids at several places, including two prominent shopping malls in Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital Srinagar city.

The Income Tax sleuths accompanied by local police and contingents of the CRPF raided the two malls in the uptown marketing area of the city.

These raids were carried out at the MS shopping mall in the Residency Road area and the City Walk shopping mall on the Maulana Azad road in Srinagar.

Raids were also simultaneously carried out on the premises of some local businessmen in Nowhatta, Nishat, Rajbagh and some other places in Srinagar.

Reports said some documents and records were seized during these I-T raids although none of the I-T officials agreed to come on record to state the reasons behind Thursday’s raids.

Sources said the I-T department would be issuing a statement Thursday evening regarding the day’s raids in the city.