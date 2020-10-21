Published On: Wed, Oct 21st, 2020

India at the doorstep of revival: RBI Governor

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday that India is at the doorstep of a revival process from the ongoing pandemic.

Fiscal measures taken by the government to deal with the pandemic have so far been well calibrated and prudent

Speaking at an event, he said that it is very important that the financial entities have adequate capital to support growth. He noted that many of them have already raised capital while others are planning to do the same.

He said that after the pandemic is contained, the government will have to spell out a fiscal roadmap for the country.

Das further said that the fiscal measures taken by the government to deal with the pandemic have so far been well calibrated and prudent.

“The Central government has provided prudent measures to provide financial support to the weaker sections and small businesses,” he said.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com