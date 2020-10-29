India bans exports of onion seeds

New Delhi: In a bid to provide onions at an affordable price, the Centre has prohibited the export of onion seeds, with immediate effect.

“The export of onion seeds is prohibited, with immediate effect. The provisions under ‘Transitional Arrangement’ shall not be applicable under this notification,” an official statement said.

In a tweet, Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution Piyush Goyal said: “Ensuring the availability of onion at affordable prices for consumers, Government under PM @NarendraModiji bans export of onion seeds.”