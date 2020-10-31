India can never forget those who did politics on Pulwama attack: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the country can never forget those who were not saddened at the sacrifice of the security personnel during the Pulwama terror attack.

He paid tribute to soldiers who fought and sacrificed their lives for the country on the occasion of National Unity Day.

Speaking on an occasion to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel in Gujarat’s Kevadiya, Modi said, “The country can never forget that some people were not saddened at the sacrifice of the security personnel during the Pulwama terror attack. At that time, these people were only doing politics…I request them not to indulge in such kind of politics in the interest of the nation.”

He attacked Pakistan, saying that the truth of the Pulwama terror attack was revealed after claims made in Pakistan Parliament. He said, “Today, all countries of the world need to unite against terrorism. No one can benefit from terrorism and violence. India has always fought against terrorism.”

PM also spoke about the development of Kashmir following abrogation of Article 370. He said, “Today, Kashmir has moved on a new path of development…Whether it is restoration of peace in the Northeast, or the steps being taken for development there, today the country is establishing new dimensions of unity.”

He lauded India for bravely fighting against the corona pandemic. Modi said, “130 crore Indians together honoured the COVID19 warriors in their service during the pandemic. The way the country has established its collective potential during this time is unprecedented.”

Prime Minister said that the extension of the ‘yagya’ (mission) of reclaiming our cultural heritage at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh this year was started by Patel by ordering the reconstruction of the Somnath temple in Gujarat.

After the recent Supreme Court judgement on the existence of the birthplace of Lord Ram at Ayodhya, a grand Ram temple is coming up there.

Modi said, “it is a wonderful coincidence that today Valmiki Jayanti is also celebrated. The cultural unity of India we see today, the India we experience today making it more vibrant and energetic owes to the efforts by Maharishi Valmiki several centuries ago.”

The Prime Minister said leaving behind the past obstacles in the development of Kashmir, the state had now moved on a new path of development after the abrogation of Article 370. Whether it is the restoration of peace in the north-east region as well as numerous steps taken for the development of the region, the country is today setting a new benchmark of unity.

Modi described the ‘Iron Man of India’ Sardar Patel as the pioneer of India’s national unity and integrity and said, “130 crore countrymen are working together to build a strong and competent nation which promotes equality for all and has immense possibilities. Only a self-reliant country can be confident of its progress as well as protect its national security. Therefore, the country now is aimed towards becoming ‘self-sufficient’ in the defence sector as well. India’s approach and attitude towards handling its border areas have also considerably changed.”