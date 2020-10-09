Published On: Fri, Oct 9th, 2020

India successfully flight-tests anti-radiation missile Rudram

New Delhi: India on Friday successfully flight tested the indigenously-developed Anti-Radiation Missile (Rudram-1), which can hit any radio frequency emitting target.

The missile is integrated on the Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft as the launch platform

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the Defence Research and Development Organisation and other stakeholders for the successful test of the first indigenous anti-radiation missile for the Indian Air Force.

“New generation Anti-Radiation Missile (Rudram) was successfully flight tested onto a radiation target located on Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha,” the DRDO said in a statement. The missile was launched from a Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft.

The missile is integrated on the Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft as the launch platform, having capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions.

“It has INS-GPS navigation with Passive Homing Head for the final attack. It hit the radiation target with pin-point accuracy,” the DRDO said.

The Passive Homing Head can detect, classify and engage targets over a wide band of frequencies as programmed. The missile is a potent weapon for the IAF for suppression of enemy air defence effectively from large stand-off ranges.

With this, the country has established indigenous capability to develop long-range, air-launched anti-radiation missiles for neutralising enemy radars, communication sites and other radio frequency emitting targets.

Earlier this month, the DRDO tested the anti-submarine weapon system, in a boost to naval warfare capabilities.

