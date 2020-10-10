Infiltration levels down in J&K across LOC, border: GoC 15 Corps

Srinagar: Army’s 15 Corps General Officer Commanding Lt Gen BS Raju on Saturday said that less than 30 infiltrators had managed to enter the Kashmir Valley from across the borders and LoC with Pakistan this year as against 130 during the same period last year.

“This year, we have stopped infiltration to a large extent. Last year, 130 infiltrators entered Kashmir; this year, the number is less than 30,” the GOC told journalists on the sidelines of passing-out parade at the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) centre here.

He asserted that the decline in the infiltration incidents from across the borders was due to the Army’s effective measures.

Lt Gen Raju said there was no change in the attitude of Pakistan but the Indian Army will deal with the nefarious designs of the neighbouring country. “In all, 250 to 300 terrorists are waiting at the launch pads in Pakistan, but we have been able to stop them despite their attempts,” he said.

He said that the situation on the Line of Control is under control though there have been cases of ceasefire violations.

The GOC said that the Army had, in the latest incident, foiled a bid to smuggle weapons into Kashmir through a tube across the Kishenganga river and seized four AK-47 rifles and ammunition, which was made possible due to the alertness of jawans and help of surveillance devices deployed by the Army.