Inter-state arms supplier arrested, 25 pistols seized

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell said that it on Monday arrested a key member of an inter-state illegal arms supply racket and seized 25 illegal semi-automatic pistols from him.

The arrested gun-runner, identified as Ravi Morya, 25, a resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, was arrested from sector 11 Rohini after he came to deliver huge consignment of illegal arms to his contact.

A case under appropriate sections of law has been registered at PS Special Cell, Delhi.

Morya was lured into the illegal arms supply racket by Jagat, a resident of his home village, to make easy money, and was working as a carrier of illegal firearms for past four years, police said.

“He receives a supply of illegal firearms from Jagat, and further supplies them to various persons in UP, MP and Delhi, on the directions of Jagat. Pistols manufactured are of such good quality that it is difficult to distinguish between these pistols and pistols of government ordinance depots,” DCP, Special Cell, Sanjeev Yadav, said.

Morya disclosed that it costs hardly Rs 7,500 to manufacture one pistol whereas he supplies these pistols in bulk at Rs 15,000 per pistol. Pistols supplied by him in Delhi eventually get into the hands of dreaded criminals of Delhi and adjoining states at around Rs 25,000 to 35,000 per pistol.