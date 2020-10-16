J&K Police arrests six terrorists involved in highway attacks

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested six terrorists who were involved in highway attacks.

The police also recovered six vehicles–three cars and three motorbikes.

These vehicles were being used by the terrorists in Gulshan Nagar, Nowgam, New bypass, Taigan, Kaisarmulah Chadoora, added the police.

On the other hand, the security forces launched a search operation on Friday morning in Kawani village near the Jehlum river bank in Awantipora of Pulwama district and unearthed and destroyed a large underground hideout of LeT.

Police said the operation followed a credible input regarding the presence of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in the nursery area.

Police said the hideout opening was 2.5-feet long and 2.5-feet wide and covered by an iron lid. It had two rooms and a toilet.

Police said incriminating material and a cache of arms and ammunition were seized, including a pistol, a pistol magazine and three grenades.