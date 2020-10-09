Lalu Prasad gets bail, but will remain in jail

Ranchi: Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad was on Friday granted bail in a fodder scam case, but the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President will remain in jail for his involvement in other cases.

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted bail to Lalu Prasad in the Chaibasa treasury fraud case. Justice Apresh Singh granted him bail on the ground of spending half of his jail term in the Chaibasa case. He was awarded five years’ jail term in the case.

Lalu Prasad has been convicted in four fodder scam cases. In 2013, he was convicted in the first case. He was convicted in three other cases of fodder scam in 2017 and 2018.

During the last hearing on September 11, the CBI had opposed the bail plea of Lalu Prasad on the ground that he didn’t complete 30 months (half the sentence) in jail. The ex-Bihar CM had contended that he had completed 29 months in jail, which was almost half of his jail term of five years.

Though the veteran leader has got bail in two cases, he will remain in jail for his involvement in the Dumka treasury fraud case, in which he has been awarded two consequent seven-year jail terms.

At present, Lalu Prasad is staying at the Kelly Bunglow designated for the Director of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi.

After his conviction in four fodder scam cases, Lalu Prasad was staying at the paying ward of RIMS, instead of the Birsa Munda central jail on health grounds.

He was shifted to the RIMS Director’s bungalow due to coronavirus fear. The RJD chief has been in RIMS for over two years now. The BJP had questioned the move to shift him to the Kelly Bunglow.

In a separate case, the high court has sought explanation from the jail administration for shifting Lalu Prasad to the RIMS Director’s residence.