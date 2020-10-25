Light candles for brave men on borders, says PM Modi; stresses unity

New Delhi: Urging the countrymen to honour the armed forces guarding the Indian borders by lighting candles at homes this festive season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed the need for unity among indians and cautioned them about divisive forces.

Addressing the nation in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’, he also urged the citizens to light candles in homes this festive season to honour the brave hearts guarding India’s borders.

“Unity is power, unity is strength, unity empowers, united we will scale new heights. However, there are elements who try to plant the seed of suspicion among us, divide us. The nation too has given apt answers each time,” the Prime Minister said ahead of ‘National Unity Day’ on October 31.

Urging the Indians to honour the armed forces deployed on borders, Modi said: “Friends, we must also think of our brave-heart soldiers who are firmly stationed on our borders in the line of duty, even during this festive time, all in service and security of Mother India. We have to light a lamp each at our homes in honour of these brave sons and daughters of Mother India.”

“We have to constantly try through our creativity and love to bring out beautiful colours of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ even in the smallest of our tasks,” he added, while speaking on the theme of unity.

The Prime Minister will attend public events in and around the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, also known as Statue of Unity, on October 31 at Kevadiya in Gujarat.

Stressing on the need for maintaining unity, for which Sardar Patel fought so hard, the PM asked the people to carry forward the entire spectrum of values that unite us to inculcate a sense of ease and belongingness among people living across the country.

He added that Patel devoted his entire life for the unity of the country and integrated the Indian people with the freedom movement. The birthday of Sardar Patel is now celebrated as the ‘National Unity Day’.

Modi said that since India is opting for ‘vocal for local’, many of the local Indian products have the potential of becoming globally popular and are attracting a lot of attention.

“World is becoming a fan of our local products. One such example is Khadi. Our Khadi is being known as nature friendly fabric plus its becoming a fashion statement,” said Prime Minister.

Modi also said that Khadi has since a long time been a statement of “simplicity”. He added that the fabric has health benefits as its body-friendly and is also an all-weather fabric.

He said that on Gandhi Jayanti, the Khadi store in National capital’s Connaught Place witnessed a massive sale of Rs 1 crore.

The Prime Minister also asked the citizens to opt for local products while going out for shopping during the festive times. “When you go out to buy something during these festive times, remember the vocal for local,” he said.

“During the lockdown, we closely came to know about those members of society, without whom our lives would be miserable. Sanitation workers, brothers and sisters working as domestic helps, local vegetable vendors, milkmen, security guards….we have now felt the significance of their roles in our lives in a better way,” the PM said.

The PM said that during this crisis, these people were with us, now during the festivities, we shall make these people a part of our celebrations.

“I earnestly urge you to ensure, in whatever way, in making them a part of your celebrations. Treat them as members of your own family…you will see for yourself how your joy rises by leaps and bounds,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also wished the nation on the occasion of Vijay Dashmi or Dusshera. “On this auspicious occasion, heartiest greetings to all of you. The festival of Dussehra is one of the triumph of truth over untruth. But, simultaneously, it is also the festival of victory of patience over crises,” he said.

“Today, all of you are carrying on with immense patience, celebrating the festival with restraint…and hence, in our ongoing fight, our victory too is assured, he said.

He added that previously there were massive fairs (melas) on the occasion of Dussehra…but in present times, they took on a different form.

The festival of Ramleela too was one of its major attractions….but now, that too has been restricted to some extent. Earlier during Navratra, the notes of Garba of Gujarat would reverberate all over….this time all grand events have been curtailed. Many more festivals are on the way in the days to come, he said.

The Prime Minister also asked the Indian citizens to think of the braveheart soldiers who are firmly stationed on our borders in line of duty. “Even during these festive time, all in service, security of Mother India. We have to light a lamp at home in honour of these brave sons, daughters of Mother India,” he said.