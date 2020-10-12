Published On: Mon, Oct 12th, 2020

Major power outage hits Mumbai, suburbs, efforts on to restore supply

Mumbai: Mumbai and surroundings were hit by a sudden power failure on Monday, affecting daily life.

Efforts were on to restore the supply at the earliest

All the power companies — MahaVitaran, Adani, Tata and BEST — confirmed the development but declined to comment on the reasons.

Many areas in Mumbai faced a power outage on Monday morning due to grid failure. “Due to grid failure, the supply of power in the city is disrupted,” a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport [BEST] spokesperson confirmed.

“The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure. Inconveniences is regretted,” it posted on Twitter.

Andheri, Juhu, Mira Road, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Panvel were the worst affected areas due to power outage.

Western Railway local trains shut between Churchgate to Vasai railway station after Mumbai Metropolitian Region (MMR) also experienced a power outage.

However, both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) said that trading was on both the bourses despite power failure.

Efforts were on to restore the supply at the earliest, said an official from the Energy Department.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com