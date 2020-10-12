Major power outage hits Mumbai, suburbs, efforts on to restore supply

Mumbai: Mumbai and surroundings were hit by a sudden power failure on Monday, affecting daily life.

All the power companies — MahaVitaran, Adani, Tata and BEST — confirmed the development but declined to comment on the reasons.

Many areas in Mumbai faced a power outage on Monday morning due to grid failure. “Due to grid failure, the supply of power in the city is disrupted,” a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport [BEST] spokesperson confirmed.

“The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure. Inconveniences is regretted,” it posted on Twitter.

Andheri, Juhu, Mira Road, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Panvel were the worst affected areas due to power outage.

Western Railway local trains shut between Churchgate to Vasai railway station after Mumbai Metropolitian Region (MMR) also experienced a power outage.

However, both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) said that trading was on both the bourses despite power failure.

Efforts were on to restore the supply at the earliest, said an official from the Energy Department.