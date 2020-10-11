Man held for ‘misbehaving’ with minor girl in Delhi

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly misbehaved with a minor girl in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, police said on Sunday.

According to police, they received a call on Saturday evening that one man who had come to install electric meter at a house in Malviya Nagar, shown something objectionable on phone to the minor girl of that house.

The complainant stated that her daughter aged 6 years was standing near the door where one person who came to install electric meter had allegedly shown his private parts to her.

“On her statement a case u/s 354A IPC and 12 POCSO Act was registered. The accused Raju, a resident of Hauz Rani has been arrested,” said DCP South Atul Thakur.