Mayawati demands CBI probe into Hathras rape case

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati on Saturday called for a CBI probe into the murder of a young Dalit girl who was gang-raped by four men in Hathras. Mayawati had earlier demanded Presidents rule in Uttar Pradesh.

Mayawati tweeted on Saturday, saying, “There is nationwide outrage over the heinous Hathras rape incident. The public is not satisfied with the initial probe report of the incident. Hence, the matter be investigated only by the CBI or under the supervision of honourable Supreme Court. This is the only demand by the BSP.”

The BSP National President wrote, “Honourable President of the country belongs to Uttar Pradesh and being a Dalit we strongly appeal to him to intervene in this case especially in view of the indifferent treatment by the state government and provide justice to the deceased victim’s family.”

Mayawati had earlier demanded the removal of Yogi Adityanath as Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister following the rape of the Dalit girl in Hathras and the rape of another Dalit girl in Balrampur. She had called for President’s rule to be imposed in the state due to the “failure of law and order”.