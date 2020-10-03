MSP will never be discontinued: Dharmendra Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Saturday said that the minimum support price (MSP) will never be discontinued as long as Narendra Modi remains the Prime Minister of the country.

He said that farmers will hugely benefit from the new farm laws and there will be reforms in production, storage and marketing after nearly 7 decades.

“The farm laws will end local monopolies, give freedom to our farmers to sell their produce at the market of their choice, facilitate investment and new technologies in farming and contribute to the prosperity of farmers,” said the Minister.

He said the government under the leadership of Modi has worked relentlessly to ensure the prosperity and well-being of farmers.

“However, some people in the country who have a history of exploiting farmers continue to spread false information on the agrarian reforms. People who were in power for decades are misguiding and instigating farmers to exploit the old system,” he added.

Pradhan said to make farmers self-reliant, the government is spending Rs 1 lakh crore on agriculture infrastructure fund.

Amid the protests by farmers and opposition parties, President Ram Nath Kovind recently gave his assent to the three contentious farm bills.

The three laws are the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.