Nadda to kick off Bihar campaign from Gaya’s Gandhi Maidan tomorrow

New Delhi: Putting behind the seat-sharing delays, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to formally kick off its Bihar election campaign tomorrow with party chief JP Nadda scheduled to address a massive public gathering at Gayas historic Gandhi Maidan on Sunday afternoon.

Nadda’s Bihar tour will start at 10.30 am tomorrow with a visit to the renowned Hanuman Mandir where he will offer prayers. At 11.15 am, the BJP President will visit JP Niwas at Kadamkuan in Patna to garland the statue of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan.

However, sources say, before these two official engagements, he will be given a rousing welcome by BJP’s top leadership present in the state right now along with cadres when he lands at Patna airport at 10 am.

After this Nadda will get down to business. He will head to Gaya where he will address a “massive public meeting”, says BJP National Media Co-Incharge Dr Sanjay Mayukh. The public meeting will take place at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Gaya at 2 pm.

But soon, he will be back at Patna where he will get down to the basics of poll strategy. At 5.30 pm, the BJP chief will address a meeting of party leaders and workers at the Atal Auditorium in the BJP state Office at Patna where he will discuss the election strategy and the party’s preparedness for it.

All district presidents, MPs from the state, Vidhan Sabha candidates, Vidhan Sabha incharge and convenors, and other senior leaders will be present in the meeting.

Soon, a top level meeting with selected leadership will begin at the same venue. At 6.45Apm, he will take part in the Bihar Election Management Committee meeting.

Meanwhile, the BJP has convened another central Election Committee (CEC) meeting at its Delhi headquarter today to finalise more names. The BJP will fight on 121 seats out of the 243 Bihar constituencies while its ally JDU will fight on 122 seats.

The JDU will accommodate Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM)and the BJP will accommodate Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Recently, the LJP decided to go solo and field candidates against the JDU, with rising acrimony between the two Bihar-based parties.