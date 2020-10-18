NCB Mumbai seizes Rs 50-lakh drugs sent by post

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai, has seized a parcel containing drugs at the Lonavala Post Office in Pune district and arrested two persons, an official said here on Sunday

The postal parcel, sent from Canada two days ago, was opened by the NCB sleuths to reveal 1.03 kg curated marijuana and later another 74 gms of the same drug was seized from a building in Nerul, Navi Mumbai.

According to investigations, the drugs consignment valued at around Rs 50-55 lakh in the international market, was destined for sale in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, said the official.

The NCB has nabbed — Shrimay Paresh Shah, 26, Ahmedabad and Omkar Jaiprakash Tupe, 28, — from Navi Mumbai in Thane district.

Further investigations are underway to find out from where the parcel was posted ostensibly to avoid detection, to whom the drug consignment was intended to be sold and the potential customers in Ahmedabad and Mumbai for the same.