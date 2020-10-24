Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet have a Gurdwara wedding

New Delhi: Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh on Saturday tied the knot as per the Sikh wedding ceremony Anand Karaj.

Videos and pictures started doing the rounds on the internet soon afterwards. In the snapshots and clips, Neha and Rohanpreet seek blessings at a Gurdwara in the city.

Neha wore a peach lehnga while Rohanpreet wore matching kurta and turban.

Neha’s brother, composer-singer Tony Kakkar, shared a video on Instagram. In the clip, we can see guests dancing on dhol beats.

A day ago, Neha had shared a few pictures from her haldi and mehndi ceremonies.

“Mehendi Lagaungi Main Sajna @rohanpreetsingh Ke Naam Ki,” she captioned the post.

Neha and Rohanpreet recently released their music video, “Nehu da vyah”