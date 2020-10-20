Noida police launches offensive against ‘dark stretches’

Noida: Concerned over dark roads and dark spots at various stretches in the city, the Noida police has launched an all-out offensive against ‘darkness’, reaching out to the general public to help them identify such places which make women vulnerable to crime.

The police force feels that better lighting would ensure better security to residents, specially women. A dedicated mobile number has also been issued for suggestions.

“Dark roads, alleys are major culprits in making public spaces insecure for women! Send us photos and locations of roads that need better lighting on 9870395200. As part of Mission Shakti, Noida police is creating a registry of all such areas to ensuring better lighting,” DCP, Women Safety, Vrinda Shukla said.

Several people have resorted to social media to bring the attention of authorities to the dark stretches in the city.

“There are no street lights available in Sector 143 Noida at night near societies like Gulshan Ikebana, Logic Blossom Greens, Sikka Karnam Greens. It is very unsafe for female travellers to commute. Kindly instruct concern department,” local resident Waseem Ali Khan said.

“Street lights on road between Amrapali Silicon city and Amrapali Princely estate Sector 76 Noida have some fault, they keep on and off in a regular interval of 50-60 seconds. Kindly rectify this asap,” says Ranjan Kumar, tagging the authorities concerned in his tweet.