One terrorist killed in J&K’s Shopian encounter

Srinagar: One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter by security forces in the Melhora area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday.

The encounter broke out after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“One unidentified terrorist has been killed in Shopian encounter. The operation is going on,” said a police official.

Till reports last came in the operation was on in the area.