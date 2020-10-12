One terrorists killed as encounter continues in Srinagar’s Rambagh area

Srinagar: One terrorists has been killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in the Rambagh area of Srinagar district on Monday.

The encounter took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of some terrorists in the area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Till reports last came in, one terrorists was neutralised with exchange of fire on in the area, said a police official.

Sources said that two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area and actual number will be known only once operation gets over.