Our democracy is passing through its most tumultuous times: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress’ interim President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday asked the party’s new state in-charges and General Secretaries to fight for the people’s cause as the country’s democracy is in “difficult times”.

In her first interaction with the newly-appointed office-bearers, she said: “Everyone has to wage a struggle for people’s issues and for ameliorating their sufferings as our democracy is passing through most difficult times.”

She asked the state in charges to identify issues which are directly related to people and take on the government over these for the people’s benefit.

Referring to the passage of the three farm laws despite opposition from political parties and farmers organisations, and rising crimes against women in various parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, she said: “Persistent and determined struggle for the cause of people is the heart and soul of Indian National Congress.

“Even today, dedicated service of fellow citizens and determined fight against the injustice, inequity and discrimination in all spheres is the guiding light for every Congress man and woman.”

Gandhi stressed that this responsibility is even more onerous and important now as “our democracy is passing through its most tumultuous times”.

“There is a designed attack on our Constitution and our democratic traditions. Our country is ruled by a Government, which is systematically bartering the interests of our citizens at the altar of profiteering by handful of crony capitalists,” she added.

Accusing the BJP-led government has attacked the very foundation of the country’s resilient agrarian economy by bringing in the farm laws, the Congress chief said that they were “black laws” for the farmers and have tried to snatch the living of many such people.

She also alleged that the government has no policy to counter the problem of the pandemic, and that due to faulty government policies, the economy is in shambles and unemployment is rising.