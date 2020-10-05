Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri, JCO martyred

Jammu: A junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the Indian army was killed on Monday in Pakistan’s ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Rajouri district.

Defence sources said, “Subedar Sukhdev Singh of 16 Grenadiers was critically injured and later succumbed t his injuries sustained due to Pakistan firing in Babakhori area of Nowshera sector in Rajouri district on Monday.”

Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district at around 6.30 pm and later in Degwar sector of Poonch district at about 8 pm.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said that Indian army is retaliating befittingly at both these sectors.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has violated the bilateral ceasefire arrangement signed by the two countries in 1999 with impunity.

In over 3,190 ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC since the beginning of this year, 24 civilians have been killed while 100 others have been injured.