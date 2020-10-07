PM Modi bringing positive change in lives of poor: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is bringing a positive change in the lives of millions of poor, farmers, women and deprived sections of society by empowering them with various historic schemes and initiatives.

He expressed the views while congratulating the Prime Minister on the beginning of his 20th year as a public representative.

In a series of tweets, Shah said “October 7 is a very important day in the history of our country. On this day in 2001, Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, and from that day onwards, an unstoppable journey dedicated to the cause of the nation and public service was begun which has helped us in achieving new milestones in the country’s development every day”.

The Home Minister said that “Inspired by the thoughts, vision and charismatic personality of PM Modi, every Indian today is working towards re-establishing India as a ‘Vishwa Guru’. It is a matter of great pride for me to work for the welfare of the nation under his extraordinary leadership and guidance”.

He added that “if anyone can truly understand the aspirations of 130 crore Indians, then he is none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi”. With his visionary thinking, PM Modi is working relentlessly towards creating an India that is strong, modern and self-reliant, said the Home Minister.

Shah said that “as Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi brought a revolution of development in the state and now as Prime Minister, he is bringing a positive change in the lives of millions of poor, farmers, women and deprived sections of society by empowering them with various historic schemes and initiatives”.

Shah said whether it was bringing Bhuj out from the catastrophic earthquake and placing it on the development path, or making Gujarat a symbol of peace and harmony, or providing the Gujarat model of development and progress to the country through hard work and visionary thinking, it is solely the result of the untiring commitment of Modi ji.