PM Modi has corrected huge anomaly in farming sector: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday discussed with the farmers living in the border areas of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir the virtues of the new farm laws, saying “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has corrected a huge anomaly in the farming sector”.

Singh said the earlier system of middlemen taking charge of the crop and arranging for its sale might have been relevant till about two decades ago but today’s farmer is young, educated, well-informed and well-connected and, therefore, capable of exercising the option of choosing the buyer for himself.

Today’s farmer, reiterated Singh, is actually an agricultural technocrat who has the capacity to decide sitting on a computer which will be the most profitable crop to sow in the coming season.

He said the farmer today also has the facility to discover online to whom best to sell his product across the country.

Singh said with the kind of means and opportunities available to the young agricultural technocrats of today, we have no right to deprive them of the avenues available to other technocrats and entrepreneurs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has corrected a huge anomaly in the farming sector of India, he added.

Allaying apprehensions that big business houses will take over farming and the farmers’ land will be forcibly taken over, Singh said, the new laws have ensured all safeguards. He again alleged that all the hue and cry is being raised by professional protesters who have nothing to do with farming.

The interaction was arranged by the Kathua unit of the BJP led by its District President Raghunandan Singh.