Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra meet Hathras victim’s family

Hathras: Politics is on the boil over the Hathras gangrape incident in Uttar Pradesh as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Hathras with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to meet the victim’s family on Saturday.

Priyanka hugged the victim’s mother and said that “Congress is with you in this hour of crisis”. They met the family for about 15 minutes.

As with the DGP and Additional Chief Secretary’s meeting with the family, the district administration had arranged to sit on a mat on the floor however Rahul Gandhi took the deceased’s father and brothers to a separate room and locked it as media personnel were thrown out.

The Uttar Pradesh government has pulled up several police officials including the SP in the case amid efforts to resolve the matter.

Earlier, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra left Delhi to try to go to Hathras again on Saturday. Apart from Rahul and Priyanka, other Congress leaders were stopped by the police on DND Flyway at the Noida border. Later only five Congress leaders were allowed to proceed to Hathras, including Rahul, Priyanka, Randeep Surjewala, Ghulam Nabi Azad and KC Venugopal.

Earlier on Saturday, UP Director General of Police Hitesh Chandra Awasthi and Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Awasthi met the family members of the victim.

Both top officials gave full assurance of justice to the bereaved family. After meeting the family, the two officials said that they have taken cognisance of the complaints in their talks with the family and assured them that strict action will be taken against the guilty.