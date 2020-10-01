Rahul, Priyanka detained for defying prohibitory orders on Yamuna Expressway

Greater Noida: It was yet another act of drama by Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra on Thursday in the guise of expressing concern for Hathras rape victim’s family who were allegedly deprived of carrying out last rites of their daughter who died following a gruesome incident of rape.

Contrary to what was seen on video footage wherein in Rahul Gandhi was seen jostling with police personnel and thereafter lied down in protest, the former Congress President Rahul Gandhi claimed that he was pushed on the ground near the Yamuna Expressway and thereafter detained along with his sister Priyanka Vadra by the police, while walking towards Hathras to meet the family of the rape victim, party leaders claimed.

Gandhi, along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior leaders had left Delhi on Thursday to meet the family of the Hathras rape victim.

However, they began marching towards Hathras after their vehicle was stopped near the Yamuna Expressway.

Later Rahul Gandhi told the media, “Just now police pushed me, lathi-charged me and threw me on the ground. I want to ask, can only (Narendra) Modiji walk in this country? Can’t a normal person walk? Our vehicle was stopped, so we started walking.”

Rahul Gandhi was also heard targeting mediaperson by saying, “tum sab Modi ki din bhar gulami karte ho.”

Ranvijay Singh, Additional DCP, Gautam Budh Nagar said that Rahul and Priyanka Vadra have been detained.

Singh further said that Rahul and Priyanka won’t be allowed to proceed further as the police have a letter from DM Hathras saying that if they visit the village, it may disturb the law and order situation in the district.

Uttar Pradesh Police Personnel also told Gandhi that his sister and he have been taken into custody as they were marching in an area where section 144 has been imposed.

The section relates to assembly of not more than five people at one place.

Rahul Gandhi said that even if Section 144 had been imposed, he will walk alone towards Hathras to meet the family of the rape victim.

The Congress leaders claimed that the police had arrested Rahul and Priyanka and taken them to the Budh International Circuit guest house.

Before being detained, the Congress leaders had a heated exchange with police personnel and enquired about the grounds on which they were being arrested.

Rahul Gandhi, along with Priyanka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Rajiv Shukla and several other other leaders were walking towards Hathras to meet the family of the victims a day after the last rites of the rape victim were allegedly performed during the night in the absence of her family members.

However, as per Congress leaders the police soon released them and they were being sent back to Delhi in police protection