Published On: Sun, Oct 25th, 2020

RBI Guv tests positive of COVID-19, to work from isolation

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Sunday said that he has tested positive of novel coronavirus infection.

I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic. Feeling very much alright

Das, however, said that he is asymptomatic and is feeling alright.

“I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic. Feeling very much alright. Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days,” he said in a tweet.

The governor said that he would continue to work from isolation and assured that the central bank’s work will not be impacted.

“Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone,” he said.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com