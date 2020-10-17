Riding on 5G, Apple may see 15% iPhone growth next fiscal year

San Francisco: Apple is expected to witness 15 per cent iPhone growth next fiscal year and the primary wave of Apple 5G telephones has placed the ball in carriers and builders court, research-driven US venture capital firm Loup Ventures has forecast.

“While we believe it will take carriers years to build a compelling 5G infrastructure, Apple is ready today with a lineup of phones that should enjoy a three-year upgrade cycle, compared to a typical one-year duration,” wrote Gene Munster and David Stokman.

“Additionally, the company continues to advance augmented reality. We see the combination of AR and a 5G iPhone as the basis for why Apple is the best way to invest in 5G”.

According to a report in DigiTimes, Apple iPhone 12 series shipments are expected to reach as many as 80 million units by the end of the year owing to more affordable pricing strategy.

Shipments of the new iPhone lineup, including the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, will at least top 70 million units by the end 2020, with the possibility of hitting 80 million barring a further escalation of the US-China trade conflicts, it reported.

According to Munster and Stokman from Loup Ventures, “We imagine the variety of iPhones which are three years or older has elevated by 90 million items over the previous year, which supplies a tailwind for iPhone demand within the coming year”.

“We stay snug with our 15 per cent iPhone unit development estimates for FY21, which might be a rise from 1 per cent in FY20,” the duo predicted.

Apple this week launched four new iPhone 12 models with 5G capability.

Foxconn remains Apple’s main iPhone assembler, and has secured the bulk of orders for the new iPhone 12 series through the first quarter of 2021.

Foxconn is also the sole supplier of the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max and is estimated to be handling over 70 per cent of the orders for the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.