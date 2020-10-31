Saudi man arrested for crashing car into Grand Mosque gate

Riyadh: A Saudi Arabian man, who crashed his car into one of the gates of the Grand Mosque in Mecca, has been arrested, state media reported.

Sultan al-Dosari, spokesman for the Mecca region governorate, said that at 10.30 pm on Friday, the security authorities responded to an accident where a car hit one of the entrance gates of the Grand Mosque, Al Arabiya news reported citing the Saudi Press Agency.

“The car swerved while moving at a high speed on one of the roads surrounding the southern courtyard of the Grand Mosque. Thankfully, no one was injured,” according to SPA.

“The driver was arrested. He is a Saudi national and was in an unnatural state. He was referred to the public prosecution.”

The Saudi newspaper Okaz reported that no civilians were injured in the crash, while other videos posted on social media showed a number of people pushing the vehicle away from the mosque complex.

The Grand Mosque resumed congregational prayers earlier this month after a seven-month hiatus due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, the Kingdom will allow some foreigners to perform Umrah, a pilgrimage to the cities of Mecca and Medina.