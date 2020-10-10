Savita Param Bir Singh was director in 7 cos; 2 of Indiabulls

New Delhi: Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh is hot button these days, caught slap bang in the middle of the bitterly-contested TRP scam where the curious existence of two FIRs naming two different entities has created a maelstrom of epic proportions.

The emergence of his wife as a corporate player of significance is now adding a fresh twist. While there is nothing untoward in what his wife does, it is clear that 1988-IPS officer Parambir Singh and his wife Savita are a power couple.

Savita Param Bir Singh is equally well connected and has been a director on more than half-a-dozen leading companies including two companies of the Indiabulls Group. Savita Singh is a partner with advocates, Khaitan & Co, in the real estate practice group in the Mumbai office. As per the profile bio, Savita advises clients on complex real estate transactions and disputes arising therefrom. In addition to the standard (real estate) transactional documentation, she also advises on trust deeds, release deeds, gift deeds and titles and due diligence of properties.

Her clients include owners, buyers, developers, corporate houses, individuals, domestic investors and foreign investors. Savita also specialises in transactions pertaining to commercial and retail complexes, multiplexes, hotels, redevelopment projects, serviced apartments, SEZs, IT and IT-enabled services parks and integrated township projects and foreign direct investments (FDI) in immovable property. She regularly advises on hotel management contracts as well, as per her profile.

Savita Singh is a post graduate in English literature from Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra (Haryana) and a Law Graduate from Mumbai University, Mumbai. She also has professional affiliates with the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa. Savita Singh is currently on the board of directors of LIC Housing Finance and Shreyas Home Management.

Savita Singh was appointed the director of Indiabulls Properties Private Limited on March 28, 2018. She was appointed the director of Yes Trustee Limited on October 17, 2017. She was also listed as a director in Indiabulls Asset Reconstruction Company Limited, also part of the Indiabulls group. She was also listed as a director on Soril Infra Resources.