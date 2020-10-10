Security forces gun down two terrorists in J&K’s Kulgam encounter, search on

Srinagar: Two terrorists have been succeeded in killing two terrorists in an encounter that started in Chingum area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district late on Friday night, officials said on Saturday.

The encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in the early hours of Saturday in Chingam village, said a senior police official adding that on receiving specific inputs about presence of some terrorists in the area, a team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, 1 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a joint cordon-and-search-operation.

The police official said that as the joint search team cordoned the spot and sealed all exit points where the terrorists were hiding, indiscriminate firing was started by the hiding terrorists to break the security cordon. .

The security forces had even placed flashlights to ensure that terrorists do not take advantage of darkness and flee from the spot.

“Amid heavy volume of fire by the hiding terrorists, the retaliatory fire by the forces resulted in killing of two terrorists,” said the police official.

The police official further said that the identity of the two terrorists neutralised in Kulgam encounter is yet to be established.

The search operation is still in progress, the police official added.