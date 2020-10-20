Security forces kill three terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama encounter

Srinagar: Security forces on Tuesday killed three terrorists in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A senior police official said that three AK-47 rifles have been recovered from the slain terrorists as search operation continues in the area.

He said that the operation to nab or neutralise the terrorists was launched jointly by the army, the CRPF and the JK police following a tip off about presence of some terrorists in the afternoon.

The police official said that as the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. In the ensuing firefight, three terrorists were killed, said the police official.

The identity and affiliation of the slain terrorists is being established, added the police official.

This is the second encounter in Kashmir in less than 24 hours. Earlier on Tuesday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter between the terrorists and security forces at Melhora area in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.