Published On: Wed, Oct 14th, 2020

Security forces kill two terrorists in J&K’s Shopian encounter

Srinagar: Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chakura area in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

The encounter has ended but search operation was still on in the area

According to a police official, the encounter was triggered after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on a specific input about the presence of terrorists. As the security forces zeroed in, the hiding terrorists fired at them. The security forces returned the fire in which two terrorists were neutralised.

Efforts were on to establish the identity and affiliation of terrorists killed in the encounter.

The police official said that the encounter has ended but search operation was still on in the area.

