Published On: Tue, Oct 13th, 2020

Security forces recover arms, ammunition in J&K border town

Srinagar: Security forces recovered arms and ammunition on Tuesday from Teetwal border town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A joint team of police and army’s 6 JAK rifle conducted a search at the spot

The police said the security forces, including the army and the local police recovered five pistols along with 10 magazines and 138 rounds from a bag which was ‘suspiciously’ lying in the Teetwal area.

“Local police post at Teetwal received information about the presence of a bag containing suspicious material in village Gundi Shart.

“A joint team of police and army’s 6 JAK rifle conducted a search at the spot.

“During the search, a bag containing five 9mm pistols, 10 magazines, 138 rounds and two biscuit packets were recovered.

“A case has been registered and investigation has started”, police said.

