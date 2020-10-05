SpiceJet to operate India-UK flights from Dec 4

New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet will launch non-stop flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with London’s Heathrow airport starting December 4.

Accordingly, SpiceJet will become the first Indian low-cost airline to operate flights to the UK. It will connect Delhi with London twice-a-week and Mumbai with London once-a-week. These flights will operate under the air bubble agreement with the UK.

“The airline will operate thrice-a-week to London including twice from Delhi and once-a-week from Mumbai,” the airline said in a statement. According to the statement, SpiceJet will use an Airbus A330-900 Neo aircraft for these flights. The 371-seater twin-aisle A330 has a configuration of 353 economy and 18 business class seats. The airline was designated as an ‘Indian scheduled carrier’ to operate to the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

It had initially secured slots at the London Heathrow Airport from September 1 to October 23, 2020. Later, Heathrow Airport extended the slots allotted to SpiceJet for the entire winter schedule. “Providing non-stop connectivity from India to different parts of the world and strengthening our own airport hubs has been a long cherished dream and with our London operations we have taken a small step in that direction,” Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet was quoted as saying in the statement.

In addition, the airline is offering all-inclusive introductory return promotional fare starting at Rs 53,555 on both Delhi-London-Delhi and Mumbai-London-Mumbai routes. “The one-way starting fare will be INR 25,555 (GBP 270) on Delhi-London and Mumbai-London routes and INR 29,555 (GBP 312) on London-Delhi and London-Mumbai routes,” the airline added.