Terrorists kill three BJP workers in J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar: Three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were killed in a terror attack in Kulgam area late on Thursday evening.

According to reports, among the three people killed in the attack by terrorists was BJP Yuva Morcha general secretary Fida Hussain.

Police sources said that terrorists opened fire injuring three people. While one person died on the spot, the other two were admitted at a hospital in Qazugund where they succumbed to their injuries.

Immediately after the incident, the security forces cordoned off the area to nab to nab or neutralise the terrorists responsible for the act.

