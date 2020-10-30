Three Hizbul, LeT terrorists arrested in Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces have arrested a terrorist for links with proscribed terror outfits Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) at Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district and two others LeT terrorists in north Kashmir’s Handwara, officials said on Friday.

Firdous Ahmad Dar of Dangerpora Noorpora area was arrested in Awantipora and incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, seized from his possession.

“He is involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to active HM terrorists, besides transporting arms and ammunition in Awantipora and Tral areas,” police alleged.

Earlier in the day, officials said Jammu and Kashmir Police had arrested two terrorists on charge of links with Lashkar-e-Taiba from Handwara and seized arms and ammunition from them.

Police said that Handwara police, Army and CRPF troops had set up checkpoints at different locations in the town after a specific input and searched vehicles and pedestrians.

“During checking at Chinar Park, two persons riding a two-wheeler were found moving around in suspicious circumstances, who tried to escape on seeing security forces but were chased and apprehended,” police said.

A search of accused Liyakat Ahmad Mir and Aqib Rashid Mir, both residents of Hyen Trehgam in Kupwara, led to the seizure of arms and ammunition, police claimed.

The duo allegedly told police they were working for LeT and were out to deliver arms and ammunition to terrorists operating in south Kashmir.