Top Pakistani Let commander Saifullah among two terrorists killed in Srinagar

Srinagar: Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Saifullah is among the two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces on Monday in Rambagh area of Srinagar.

Both the the neutralised terrorists were holed up in a residential area of Rambagh area of Srinagar district, said a police official.

The encounter between the terrorists and the security forces took place after the forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted that two terrorists have been killed in the encounter. According to security forces, Saifullah was involved in Nowgam attack recently in which 2 CRPF personnel were martyred. He was also involved in September 24 attack in Chadoora in which an ASI of CRPF lost his life.

“One Pakistani terrorist named Saifullah and one local terrorist affiliated with LeT trapped, operation underway. Saifullah was involved in an attack on CRPF personnel in September, & the recent attack on CRPF in Nowgam in which 2 personnel lost their lives,” said IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Addressing mediapersons, DGP Jammu and Kashmir said that two terrorists were killed in Monday’s encounter. He identified one of them as top Lashkar commander Saifullah from Pakistan and said that he was involved in the series of attacks on security forces including the recent attacks of Nowgam, Chadoora and Kandizaal, Pampore.