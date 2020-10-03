Trump doing very well, no fever for 24 hrs: White House doctor

New York: White House physician Sean Conley announced on Saturday that US President Donald Trump is “doing very well” at the Walter Reed Military Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, and is “not on supplemental oxygen right now” besides being “fever free” for the last 24 hours.

Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19 around midnight on Thursday. He was transported to the Walter Reed Hospital on Friday and is scheduled to stay there for “a few days” on need basis, according to the White House.

“At this time, the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the President has made since Thursday. He had a mild cough and some nasal congestion and fatigue, all of which are now resolving and improving,” Conley said.

The team of doctors announced that Trump’s cardiac function and kidney function are normal.

“The President this morning is not on oxygen, not having difficulty breathing or walking around with the White House medical unit upstairs,” the physician said.

Conley reported that the hospital plans to complete a five-day treatment course for Remdesivir. Trump has already got the first dose.

The “big plan for today” is for Trump to “eat, drink and stay hydrated”.

On the basis of the three memos released by Trump’s Press Secretary, we also know that Trump was injected with Regeneron, a polyclonal antibody cocktail. Regeneron has not yet been approved by the FDA as a treatment for Covid-19.