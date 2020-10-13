Two criminals held after gunfight in Gurugram

Gurugram: Two criminals of the Sube Gujjar gang were nabbed by the Gurugram Police after a brief gunfight on Tuesday morning.

A country-made pistol, an empty cartridge and a motorcycle have also been seized by the police.

A police constable also suffered minor injuries during the incident, officials said.

“Two men on a motorcycle were intercepted by the police on the Hasanpur-Darbaripur road police check post. The police team had signaled to the duo to stop but the criminals hit the police barricade and tried to flee the spot but were later overpowered by the police,” ACP (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said.

Police constable Nitish also suffered minor injuries after the accused hit the barricade at the check point.

“During the incident, the accused had also tried to escape and intentionally fired on the police, but none were hurt,” Sangwan said.

The accused have been identified as Jaiveer and Ved Prakash alias Chaudu. Both are residents of Bar Gurjar village in Gurugram.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they used to work for the infamous miscreant Sube Gujjar.

“They used to collect information about their targets to extort money from them or to eliminate them. The culprits were wandering here to carry out crimes, but before that the police caught them,”Sangwan said.

“The accused will be intensively questioned during the police custody to inquire about the other gang members. Further action will be taken as per rules. The case is under investigation,” Sangwan added.