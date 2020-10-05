Two CRPF personnel martyred, three injured in J&K’s Pampore terror attack

Srinagar: Two CRPF men were martyred and three others injured when terrorists attacked a road opening party of the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

According to a police official, the attack by terrorists took place in the Kandzal area of Pampore which is on the outskirts of Srinagar town and is part of Pulwama district.

Sources said the road opening party (ROP) of the CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police was fired upon by the terrorists. Five CRPF personnel sustained injuries and were evacuated to the district hospital, where two succumbed to their injuries.

Immediately after the incident, additional security were rushed to the spot and the entire area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway to nab or neutralise the terrorists, added the official.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said two motorcycle-borne terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on a CRPF Road Opening Party (ROP), leading to casualties.

“The LeT ultras fired indiscriminately at the Central Reserve Police Force ROP with an AK-47 rifle. Though the security personnel retaliated, the terrorists managed to escape.”

He said one of the two attackers was identified as Saifullah, a Pakistani national, whereas the other is a local person.

“Earlier Saifullah was responsible for a terror attack at Chadoora in which one Assistant Sub-Inspector (was killed,” he said. Hunt is on to neutralise the terrorists.

He said that the National Highway was vulnerable to terrorist attacks but security forces were maintaining restraint to avoid civilian casualties.