Two terrorists killed in J&K’s Pulwama encounter

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Dadoora area in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, officials said.

Large quantity of arms and ammunition, including two AK-47 rifles, have been recovered from the slain terrorists.

The encounter between the terrorists and the security forces took place after the latter cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“Two unidentified terrorists were killed in the encounter at Dadoora area of Pulwama. Incriminating materials and arms and ammuniton, including two AK rifles, were recovered.

Though the encounter has ended, search operation in the area was on, the police said.