Two terrorists killed in J&K’s Shopian encounter, arms and ammunition recovered

Srinagar: Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter at Sagun area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Wednesday morning.

The encounter started between terrorists and security forces on Tuesday evening.

The gunfight took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about presence of terrorists.

The police made announcements to the holed up terrorists to surrender but they refused to do that.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

IGP kashmir confirmed the killing of terrorists and said, “Two unidentified terrorists killed. Search Operation is still going on. Further details will be shared.” He added that the identity of the killed terrorists is being ascertained and security forces have recovered arms and ammunition from the site of encounter.

Till reports last came in the operation was on.