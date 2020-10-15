UP cinema halls, multiplexes get licence fee exemption

Lucknow: In a major relief to cinemas and multiplexes, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh government has announced an exemption of license fees from April to September.

The cinema halls and multiplexes have been shut since the end of March due to the Covid-19 lockdown and are now beginning operations from Thursday.

Yogi Adityanath announced the exemption of fee for six months in view of the fact that cinema halls and multiplexes did no business in this duration due to the lockdown.

The exemption has been announced under the provisions of section 10 of the UP Cinema (Regulation) Act 1955.

The cinemas and multiplexes have finally been allowed to start operations from Thursday, but the permission has come with several riders to enforce sanitation and social distancing.

An auditorium can only be filled to 50 per cent of its capacity while ticket sales will largely take place online or through contactless payment mode. Face masks will be compulsory for all guests and staff.