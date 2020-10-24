Vote out the corrupt, give youth a chance in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

Bhagalpur: Chief ministerial candidate and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said here on Saturday that a government of the corrupt is ruling in Bihar. He appealed to the people to give an opportunity to the youth in this election and said that 10 lakh youth will be given jobs if the Grand Alliance came to power.

Yadav attacked the Bihar government while addressing a large election meeting at Krishnananda Stadium of Sultanganj assembly constituency in favour of the Grand Alliance-backed Congress candidate Lalan Yadav.

Speaking in Bhojpuri, Yadav said Nitish Kumar had been in power in Bihar for 15 years but no work has been done in the last 10 years.

Yadav said the youth in Bihar were kept away from employment. When the migrant youth returned to Bihar during the pandemic, the chief Minister was locked in his room instead of speaking with them. He has now ventured out when it is time to seek votes.

“The people of Bihar are going out of the state for education and employment. Hospitals in the state are in a dilapidated condition and the education system in disarray.”

In the style of his father Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi appealed to the people to make a hard-working and deserving candidate like Lalan Yadav victorious and said that the country needs young people. Yadav said the chief Minister is tired.

Meanwhile, the RJD on Saturday released its manifesto or vision document, reiterating the promise to recruit 10 lakh persons in government jobs if the party returned to power.

The manifesto, titled ‘Prann Hamara, Sankalp Badlav Ka’ was released by Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, the Chief Ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance, in the presence of party spokesperson Manoj Jha, Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Shaktisinh Gohil and other leaders.

Tejashwi said his party would fulfil all promises made to the people.

The RJD manifesto said nearly 10 lakh government jobs would be give in the very first state Cabinet meeting after returning to power as well as abolition of contractual labour system.

The manifesto covers 17 major commitments, including special priority to employment, agriculture, industry, infrastructure development, cultural heritage and construction sectors in the state, community development, poverty alleviation, and education.

It also promises to further strengthen self-help groups and priority to higher education and employment. It pledges to implement local policy in any government job in the state, ensuring at least 85 per cent reservation for local candidates.

The RJD also promised to provide ‘equal wages for equal work’ to the people of Bihar and implement the old pension scheme.

To woo the young voters, the manifesto promised no fee for filling examination forms for government jobs and free travel to examination centres.

Releasing the manifesto, Tejashwi said: “We are not making tall promises but will fulfil the promises made to the people of Bihar.”

Tejashwi dubbed the BJP’s promise of giving 19 lakh jobs as a tactic to fool the electorate in Bihar.

The RJD is set to contest the upcoming state polls in alliance with the Congress and the Left parties.